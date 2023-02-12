Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 760 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 760 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $296.51 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

