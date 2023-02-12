Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,250,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,008,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

