Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.