Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,102,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NVS opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

