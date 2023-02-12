Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 661,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

