Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,792 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

