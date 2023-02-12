Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $741,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.10% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LPSN stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.47.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

