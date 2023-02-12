Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,770 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,452,374.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

