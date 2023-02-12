Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $427.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.