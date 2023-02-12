Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 496 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,852,865 shares of company stock worth $670,480,260 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

