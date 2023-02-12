Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.