Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $864,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 50.3% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 359,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $98.89 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

