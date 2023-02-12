Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

GM opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

