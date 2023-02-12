Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $90,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

