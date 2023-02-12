Philcoin (PHL) Price Up 8% This Week

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $84,057.38 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00432613 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.28657089 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.