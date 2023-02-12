PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after buying an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,579,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,092 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in PG&E by 78.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,017,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 886,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 879,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. 12,446,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

