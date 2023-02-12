Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PTRUF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Featured Articles

