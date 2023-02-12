Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

