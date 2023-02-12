Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Peraso

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13. Peraso has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peraso will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Peraso in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.