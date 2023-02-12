PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a sell rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

