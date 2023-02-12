Payden & Rygel Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 511,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,626,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Shares of RSG stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.