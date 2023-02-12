Payden & Rygel Purchases 147,400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 999.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 293,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $146.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.34.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

