Payden & Rygel Has $22.95 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

