Payden & Rygel Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

WH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.