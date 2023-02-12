Payden & Rygel Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $299.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

