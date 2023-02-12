Payden & Rygel Buys 5,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 410,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

