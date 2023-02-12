Payden & Rygel Buys 2,600 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

