Payden & Rygel Buys 13,619 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGSB opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

