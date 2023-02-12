Payden & Rygel Acquires 6,100 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.