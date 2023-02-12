Payden & Rygel Acquires 6,100 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Price Performance
NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
