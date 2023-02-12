Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $878.51 million and $1.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002611 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016100 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
