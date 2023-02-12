PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Short Interest Up 264.0% in January

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Stock Up 22.5 %

PAVMZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 14,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,509. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.