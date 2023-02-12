Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Partner Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

