PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.80 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $31.80 million and $2.69 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00426232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.70 or 0.28234405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.