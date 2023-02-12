PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PARK24 Stock Up 1.1 %
PKCOY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.13.
About PARK24
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARK24 (PKCOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.