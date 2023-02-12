PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PARK24 Stock Up 1.1 %

PKCOY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

About PARK24

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

