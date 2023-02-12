Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance
Pacific Ventures Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,190. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile
