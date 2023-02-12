Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

Pacific Ventures Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,190. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

