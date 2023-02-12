Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,221 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ovintiv worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv Stock Up 6.5 %

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

