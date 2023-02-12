Outset Medical (OM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.50. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $133,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

