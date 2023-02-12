Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

