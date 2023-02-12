Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
Shares of Osino Resources stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,003. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Osino Resources Company Profile
Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
