Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
