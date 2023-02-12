Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,615. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

