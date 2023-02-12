Orchid Price Tops $0.0943 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.15 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

