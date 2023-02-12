Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

