OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
