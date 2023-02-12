OKC Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for $29.72 or 0.00136203 BTC on popular exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKC Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.



OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

