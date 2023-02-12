Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 45.1% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $447.73 million and $225.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.70 or 0.07002953 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07449566 USD and is up 18.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $164,269,048.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.