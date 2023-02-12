Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $414.66 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $414.66 million and $150.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.67 or 0.07028969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00081906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06232618 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $62,296,335.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.