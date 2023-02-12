Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $447.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $447.55 million and approximately $232.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.86 or 0.06998131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00083674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07449566 USD and is up 18.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $164,269,048.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

