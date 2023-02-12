Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.00.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

