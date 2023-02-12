Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 990 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

