Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

